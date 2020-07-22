PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

