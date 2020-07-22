Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OXB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 873 ($10.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $716.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 782.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 681.25. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 860 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

In related news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($12,227.42). Also, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.02) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.45 ($3,292.46). Insiders purchased 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $73,791,360 in the last ninety days.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

