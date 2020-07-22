Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$19.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.85.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Shares of OR opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.