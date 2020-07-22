Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$19.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.85.
Shares of OR opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
