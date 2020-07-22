Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.75 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.75 to C$22.25 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.85.

OR opened at C$15.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.63%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

