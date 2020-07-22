Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.19

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 426877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of $872.79 million and a PE ratio of -35.83.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering 205,936 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

