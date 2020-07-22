Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORGO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Organogenesis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $420.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 124.66%. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.