O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.74.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $446.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock worth $9,855,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after buying an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $201,505,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.