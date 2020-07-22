Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ORC. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.10 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $337.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.64). On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1,256.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

