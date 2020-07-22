Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. Bank of America started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $705.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.17 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $23,152,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,564,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

