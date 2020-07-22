Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 3.7%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.77, 1,671,082 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,978,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. BidaskClub raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Opko Health from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,692.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 850,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

