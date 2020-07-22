Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.40.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Open Text has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Open Text had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $814.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

