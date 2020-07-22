Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of OOMA opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a market cap of $351.39 million, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $42,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $869,894. Company insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ooma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

