ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

NYSE OKE opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in ONEOK by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

