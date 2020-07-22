OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

