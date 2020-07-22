OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 284,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.22, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

