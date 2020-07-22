OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.59. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $194.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

