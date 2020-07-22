OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $228,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,057,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 256,187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.