OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM stock opened at $126.27 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.54.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

