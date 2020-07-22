OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 978 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $2,845,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.77.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

