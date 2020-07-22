OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 6,513 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Horizon National by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 875,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in First Horizon National during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,351 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

