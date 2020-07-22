OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 25,833 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,833 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,219,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $141,612,000 after buying an additional 1,012,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $197,547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after buying an additional 1,000,079 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.