OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $474,668,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 684.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,961,000 after buying an additional 640,977 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 479.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 572,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,051,000 after buying an additional 530,277 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WCN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

