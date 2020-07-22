OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $162,401.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,976. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.