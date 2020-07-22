OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,468 Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,468 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after buying an additional 473,790 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,296 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

SPLK stock opened at $203.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $213.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

