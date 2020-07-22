OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $234.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 3.37.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 26,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $4,535,109.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,995,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,617 shares of company stock valued at $17,025,951 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

