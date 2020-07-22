OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $163.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.56.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. argenx SE – has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.31.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE – will post -9.99 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

