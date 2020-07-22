OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Trane (NYSE:TT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

NYSE TT opened at $105.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

