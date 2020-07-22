OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 636,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 526,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $2,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

NYSE:CVX opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

