OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $137.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

