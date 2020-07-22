OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,551,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,449,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

JKHY opened at $183.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

