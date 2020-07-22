OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,401.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 438,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,017,642,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,155,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 266,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,486,099.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,509,874 shares of company stock worth $1,047,682,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

