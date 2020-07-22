OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $59,000 in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Rockwell Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

