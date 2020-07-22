OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 88,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 129,644 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

