OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $200,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 69.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AER. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of AER opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.