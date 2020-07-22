OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,132 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBD opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.22. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $9.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

