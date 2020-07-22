OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aptiv from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

APTV opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

