OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $343,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

