OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.