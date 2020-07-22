OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,380,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $124.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $125.53.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.