OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 710,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,796,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 675,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

