OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,085 LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

