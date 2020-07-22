OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

