OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys 109 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 68,488 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

