OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,224 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

