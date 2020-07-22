ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $3,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

