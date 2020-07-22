OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading 6.5% Higher

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.58, 16,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 370,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of OncoSec Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

