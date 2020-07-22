Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.