Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.23.

OHI stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,136,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,008,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,745,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 604,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

