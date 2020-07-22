Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,820,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 262,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

