Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $123.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $108.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $1,820,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 262,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
