Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 712,278 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.85% of Old Republic International worth $42,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,488,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,400 shares of company stock valued at $238,359. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

